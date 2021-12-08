Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on 19 December to participate in the closing ceremony of the state's 60th Liberation Day, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on 19 December every year. It commemorates the freeing of Goa from Portuguese rule by the Indian Armed Forces in December 1961 and the complete independence of the Indian subcontinent.

It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule.

While India gained independence on 15 August 1947, Goa was still mouldering under Portuguese rule.

The PM's visit comes in the run-up to the assembly elections in the state, which are scheduled to be held in 2022.

In the 2017 Goa polls, the BJP had forged an alliance with some regional outfits and independent legislators to form the government. The Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House.

PM Modi has been frequently visiting states that will go to the polls next year.

He had on Tuesday visited Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held in 2022, to inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur. He also inaugurated a fertilizer plant and a new building of the Regional Medical Research Center of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The PM will visit UP on 18 December again to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway, which will be the country's biggest expressway, said state Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the last assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67% vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

