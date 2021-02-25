PM Modi to visit poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today; will inaugurate slew of projects3 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 06:40 AM IST
- India is proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress, the PM said in a tweet prior to his visit
- The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala Scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday and inaugurate various developmental projects.
"India is proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress. The vibrant Tamil culture is popular globally. Central Government is honoured to be working for TN’s growth. Will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to inaugurate various projects," the PM tweeted on Wednesday.
Projects to be inaugurated
The PM will lay the foundation stone for four-laning of NH45-A - 56 km Sattanathapuram - Nagapattinam package of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering Karaikal district in Puducherry, the prime minister's office said.
The capital cost to be incurred in this project is about ₹2,426 crores.
He will also lay the foundation stone of the Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus- Phase I, Karaikal District (JIPMER). The estimated cost of the project is ₹491 crore.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala Scheme. He will inaugurate the Blood Centre at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, which will function as a research laboratory and a training centre for the short- term and continuous blood bank personnel training in all aspects of transfusion.
In addition to this, he will dedicate to the nation the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project.
"It is a lignite-based power plant designed for power generation capacity of 1000 MW and has two units of 500 MW capacity each. Built at a cost of about ₹8,000 crore, the pit head power plant will utilise lignite as fuel from the existing mines of Neyveli, which have sufficient lignite reserves for meeting the lifetime requirement of the project," the PMO said.
"The Plant has been designed for 100 per cent Ash utilization. The power generated would benefit Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry, with Tamil Nadu having a major share of about 65 per cent," it added.
The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 709 MW Solar Power Project of NLCIL, established over an area of about 2670 acres of land across the districts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar. The project has been set up at a cost of over ₹3,000 crore.
He will lay the foundation stone of the extension, renovation and modernization of the Lower Bhavani Project System. The extension, renovation and modernization of the Lower Bhavani System has been taken up at a cost of ₹934 crore under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the eight-laning of Korampallam Bridge and Rail Over Bridge (ROB) at V.O.Chidambaranar Port. He will lay the foundation stone for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 5MW grid-connected ground-based solar power plant at V.O.Chidambaranar Port.
He will inaugurate the tenements constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development of Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) in nine Smart Cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.
Second visit in a month
PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several key projects and handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army during a brief visit to the poll-bound southern state earlier this month.
The PM has undertaken a series of tours to states scheduled for Assembly polls in 2021. On 22 February, he inaugurated developmental projects worth over ₹3,000 crore in the state of Assam.
