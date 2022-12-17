PM Modi to visit poll-bound Tripura, Meghalaya tomorrow - here's why2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 01:54 PM IST
PM Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council and attend its meeting in Shillong.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will visit poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth more than ₹6,800 crore. These projects will cover various sectors, including housing, road, agriculture, IT, tourism, hospitality, and telecom.