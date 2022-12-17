Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will visit poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth more than ₹6,800 crore. These projects will cover various sectors, including housing, road, agriculture, IT, tourism, hospitality, and telecom.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said PM Modi will also participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council and attend its meeting in Shillong.

The Prime Minister will also launch the 'Grih Pravesh' program for more than two lakh beneficiaries in Agartala under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana--Urban and Rural--schemes, according to the news agency PTI.

The PMO noted that the North Eastern Council (NEC) was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972, and it has played a key role in the region's socio-economic development by supporting various infrastructure projects and development initiatives.

It has helped create valuable capital and social infrastructure, especially in critical gap areas of sectors, including education, health, sports, water resources, agriculture, tourism, and industry, the statement read.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over ₹2,450 crores at a public function.

To boost the telecom connectivity in the region, he will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli, besides several other development initiatives, including four road projects across the three states of Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Additionally, a spawn laboratory at the Mushroom Development Centre and an integrated beekeeping development centre will also be inaugurated by him in Meghalaya, besides 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Assam.

In Tripura, Modi will launch projects worth over ₹4,350 crores, according to the PMO statement.

PM Modi has focused on ensuring that everyone has a house of their own. In a key step towards this, he will be launching the 'Grih Pravesh' program. These houses developed at a cost of over ₹3,400 crores will cover over two lakh beneficiaries.

With a focus on improving road connectivity, the prime minister will inaugurate a project for widening of the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur-Amtali) NH-08, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city, it said.

He will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 kilometres in length under the PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and for improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 kilometres.

The State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College will also be inaugurated by him.

Both the states are heading for assembly polls, which are likely to be held in February. While the BJP is in power in Tripura, it is working to boost its strength in Meghalaya.

(With PTI inputs)