The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is ₹15000 per beneficiary. The stages are at birth ( ₹2000), on completing one year complete vaccination ( ₹1000), on admission in class–I ( ₹2000), on admission in class–VI (Rs. 2000), on admission in class-IX (Rs. 3000), on admission in any degree/ diploma course after passing class X or XII (Rs. 5000).

