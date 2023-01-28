PM Modi to visit Rajasthan today on Lord Devnarayan's birth anniversary

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan today on Lord Devnarayan's birth anniversary2 min read . 03:40 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Saturday on the occasion of Lord Devnarayan's birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Saturday on the occasion of Lord Devnarayan's birth anniversary
To mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a program in Bhilwara, Rajasthan on Saturday.
To mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a program in Bhilwara, Rajasthan on Saturday.
The program will be held 60 km away from Bhilwara at Malasery Dungri village, which is the birthplace of Lord Devnarayan, who is considered to be a reincarnation of Lord Vishnu.
The program will be held 60 km away from Bhilwara at Malasery Dungri village, which is the birthplace of Lord Devnarayan, who is considered to be a reincarnation of Lord Vishnu.
Notably, PM's visit comes ahead of the state assembly elections going to be held in Rajasthan later this year. Lord Devnarayan is a folk diety who is revered by the Gurjar community of the state.
Notably, PM's visit comes ahead of the state assembly elections going to be held in Rajasthan later this year. Lord Devnarayan is a folk diety who is revered by the Gurjar community of the state.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ceremony commemorating 1111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji in Bhilwara, Rajasthan on 28th January at around 11.30 am," according to a release from the Press Information Bureau.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the ceremony commemorating 1111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji in Bhilwara, Rajasthan on 28th January at around 11.30 am," according to a release from the Press Information Bureau.
According to some sources, BJP's visit to Rajasthan is not political, but will help in the long run during state assembly polls, reported PTI. Attending an event which holds significant importance among people of Gurjar community will help the party in affecting the mindset of this community people.
According to some sources, BJP's visit to Rajasthan is not political, but will help in the long run during state assembly polls, reported PTI. Attending an event which holds significant importance among people of Gurjar community will help the party in affecting the mindset of this community people.
"The community is disappointed with the Congress as Sachin Pilot, who is a Gurjar, was not made the chief minister and its advantage would go to the BJP and the PM's rally would have a major impact," a BJP source said.
"The community is disappointed with the Congress as Sachin Pilot, who is a Gurjar, was not made the chief minister and its advantage would go to the BJP and the PM's rally would have a major impact," a BJP source said.
The function preparations and arrangements are managed by Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghal who also inspected the preparations on Friday.
The function preparations and arrangements are managed by Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghal who also inspected the preparations on Friday.
As per the schedule, PM Modi will offer prayers at the temple. Later, he will address a gathering and also plant sappling. From security to cleanliness, all the arrangements of the event are completed before the final day of the function. Bhilwara Collector Ashish Modi informed that all the preparations have been completed on time for PM's visit. In addition to that, elaborate security arrangements are also made.
As per the schedule, PM Modi will offer prayers at the temple. Later, he will address a gathering and also plant sappling. From security to cleanliness, all the arrangements of the event are completed before the final day of the function. Bhilwara Collector Ashish Modi informed that all the preparations have been completed on time for PM's visit. In addition to that, elaborate security arrangements are also made.
The function will also be attended by people from other districts like Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Ajmer and Chittorgarh. Before attending the event in Rajasthan, Prime Minister had visited Mangadh Dham, which is a holy site for tribal people in Banswara
The function will also be attended by people from other districts like Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Ajmer and Chittorgarh. Before attending the event in Rajasthan, Prime Minister had visited Mangadh Dham, which is a holy site for tribal people in Banswara
Apart from Bhilwara, people from other districts such as Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Ajmer and Chittorgarh will attend the programme.
Apart from Bhilwara, people from other districts such as Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Ajmer and Chittorgarh will attend the programme.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)