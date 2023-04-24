PM Modi to visit 7 cities, travel more than 5,300 km during his two day visit from today2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:03 AM IST
PM Modi will visit 7 cities and travel more than 5,300 kilometers during his two-day visit starting today. During the visit, the Prime Minister will flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat express and India's first water metro project in Kochi.
During his two-day visit starting today, PM Modi will cover a distance of more than 5,300 kilometers and travel to 7 cities in a span of 36 hours to lay the foundation of and dedicate various projects to the nation.
