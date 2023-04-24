During his two-day visit starting today, PM Modi will cover a distance of more than 5,300 kilometers and travel to 7 cities in a span of 36 hours to lay the foundation of and dedicate various projects to the nation.

News agency PTI quoted an official familiar with PM Modi's itinerary as saying “The hectic schedule will see the prime minister travelling an aerial distance of around 5,300 km. To put this figure in perspective, one can look at the length of India from north to south, which is about 3,200 km"

PM Modi will begin his visit by traveling from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho, covering a distance of almost 500 kilometers. Thereafter, he will travel to Rewa to participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day program before returning to Khajuraho.

For his next city, PM Modi will cover a distance of 1700 kilometers to visit Kochi for the Yuvam Conclave on April 24. The Prime Minister will travel from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram the next day.

During his visit to Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi will flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express. The train will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station. The train will cover 11 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. A release by Prime Minister's Office(PMO) on the Digital Science Park explained, “Digital Science Park is envisaged as a key research facility to develop digital products and services by industry and business units in collaboration with the academia."

PM Modi will also inaugurate India's first water metro in Kochi. The metro project will connect 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute in Silvassa. As per PMO, the institute will bring in ‘transformation in healthcare services’ for the citizens of the union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

(With inputs from agencies)