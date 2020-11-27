PM Modi to visit three cities to review Covid-19 vaccine development process

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go on board on a three city visit to personally review the covid-19 vaccine development and manufacturing process on Saturday. Modi will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune, the Prime Minister Office said on Friday.

“As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against covid-19, the Prime Minister’s visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens," the PMO statement said.

India has been exploring various vaccines for covid-19. Pune-based SII is in a process to manufacture Covishield which is developed by Oxford University and pharma giant AstraZeneca which is undergoing phase stage of the clinical trials. Also, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for conducting clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India.

Further, another coronavirus vaccine—Covaxin-- is being developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the country’s apex biomedical research body Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). India-made Covaxin began its phase-three human clinical trial at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Thursday with Dr M V Padma Srivastava, the chief of Neurosciences Centre at the premier medical institute, and three other volunteers receiving the first dose. Gujarat-based pharma giant Zydus Cadila Ltd is also developing another indigenous vaccine which is in the second phase of the clinical trials.

The covid-19 cases continue to rise in India. The active caseload of India stands at 4,55,555 as on Friday. Present contribution of active caseload to India’s total positive cases is 4.89%.

About 70% (69.59%) of the total active cases is contributed by eight States/UT i.e. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, according to the union health ministry. Maharashtra leads the tally with 87,014 total active covid-19 cases, as of today. Kerala has recorded 64,615 active cases, while Delhi follows with 38,734 total active cases, the government said in a statement.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum positive change with addition of 1,526 cases whereas Chhattisgarh recorded maximum negative change with a decrease of 719 active cases.

As the total number of covid-19 cases mounted to 93,31,443, over 43,082 new confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country. Of these, 76.93% is contributed by ten States/UTs, the union health ministry said. Maharashtra leads the tally with 6,406 new covid-19 cases. Delhi has reported 5,475 new cases, while Kerala registered another 5,378 new cases in the last 24 hours, the government said.

At least 83.80% of the total deaths are concentrated in 10 States/UT viz Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra contributes maximum (34.49%) to the total deaths with 46,813 deaths till now. As the total toll climbed to 1,36,825, around 75.20% of the 492 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in ten States/UTs. Delhi with 91 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 65 followed by West Bengal with 52 deaths, said the government.

