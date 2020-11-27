PM Modi to visit three cities to review Covid-19 vaccine development process

Further, another coronavirus vaccine—Covaxin-- is being developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the country’s apex biomedical research body Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). India-made Covaxin began its phase-three human clinical trial at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Thursday with Dr M V Padma Srivastava, the chief of Neurosciences Centre at the premier medical institute, and three other volunteers receiving the first dose. Gujarat-based pharma giant Zydus Cadila Ltd is also developing another indigenous vaccine which is in the second phase of the clinical trials.