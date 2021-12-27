Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month which is likely to be his first trip abroad in 2022. This comes as at a time when two nations are looking at celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic ties. Modi is also expected to visit the ongoing Dubai Expo during the visit.

People familiar with the development notified that both sides are looking at firming up the visit around January 6 but there is no final date yet.

The two countries, along with US and Israel, recently became part of a new four-nation grouping that is expected to be focusing on issues relating to trade and investment. The ties between the two saw a major development after PM Modi visited the country in 2015.

An year later, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, visited India. Then again on 2017 as the chief guest at the Republic day celebrations

Modi visited UAE again in February 2018 for the 6th World Government Summit in Dubai, where India was the guest of honour. He visited the UAE again in August 2019 to receive the UAE's highest civilian award, 'the Order of Zayed'.

In August, Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited India.

The bilateral defence and strategic ties between the two countries have also witnessed steady expansion.

In December last year, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane travelled to the UAE and it was the first-ever visit by a head of the Indian Army to the Gulf nation. In July, then Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the UAE, in reflection of the growing strategic ties.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.