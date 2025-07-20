PM Modi to visit UK, Maldives from July 23 to 26; bilateral talks and Independence Day celebrations in focus

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, 20 July 2025, announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United Kingdom and the Maldives between 23 and 26 July 2025, according to the official statement.

During the first phase of the travel itinerary, PM Modi, at the invitation of the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will pay an official visit to the United Kingdom from 23 to 24 July 2025, marking the Indian PM's fourth visit to Britain.

According to the official announcement, PM Modi will hold talks on the entire India-UK bilateral relations and also hold discussions regarding the views on issues of regional and global importance. PM Modi is also expected to visit and meet King Charles III during his visit to the UK.

India and the United Kingdom are both expected to review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi's Maldives Invite The President of the Republic of Maldives, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, has officially extended an invitation to PM Narendra Modi to visit the island nation as their ‘Guest of Honour’ for the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives on July 26, 2025.

The second part of PM Modi's travel itinerary will involve him visiting the Maldives from 25 to 26 July 2025, marking the Prime Minister's third visit to the island nation.

PM Modi and President Muizzu will both hold discussions on issues of mutual interest and also account on the progress of the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.’

This mission was adopted during President Muizzu's visit to India in October 2024, which reflects India's attachment to its maritime neighbour, the Maldives.