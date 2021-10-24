PM Modi to visit UP tomorrow, inaugurate 9 medical colleges

Nine medical colleges will be inaugurated are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. As many as eight Medical Colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals" and 1 Medical College at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State Government through its own resources.