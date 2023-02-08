PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra on 10 February
PM Modi will visit Lucknow where he will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. He will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and launch Invest UP 2.0.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on 10 February.
