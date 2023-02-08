As per the statement from his office, PM Modi will visit Lucknow where he will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. He will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and launch Invest UP 2.0.

“Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled from 10-12 February 2023. It is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. It will bring together policy makers, industry leaders, academia, think-tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships," the PMO said.

Later in the day, the prime minister will flag off two Vande Bharat train -- Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train -- at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai.

He will also dedicate two road projects to the nation - the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Kurar underpass project. The newly constructed elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL Junction, BKC to LBS Flyover at Kurla will enhance much needed East West connectivity in the city. These arms connect the Western Express highway to Eastern Express highway thereby connecting eastern and western suburbs efficiently.

The same day, PM Modi will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in Mumbai. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community. The institute is working to protect the learning traditions and literary culture of the community.