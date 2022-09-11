The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is scheduled to take place at Samarkand in Uzbekistan on 16 September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Samarkand to attend the the first in-person SCO summit to be held after 2019 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Samarkand on 14 September and return on 16 September. Apart from PM Modi, other head of states including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are expected to attend the summit.

Why is SCO's Samarkand summit significant for india?

This summit is significant for India because, India will assume the rotational presidency of the SCO at the end of the Samarkand summit. India will be holding the presidency for one year till September 2023. Next year, India will host the SCO summit which will be attended by leaders of China, Russia, Pakistan among others.

Although there is no formal information about bilateral talks, but the summit is also significant because the recent disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs region has opened a window of opportunity for the two sides to engage at the highest level.

About Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Founded in 2001 in Shanghai, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is an inter-governmental organisation which comprises eight Member nations - China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Other than the member nations, SCO also has four Observer nations interested in full membership; Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, and six Dialogue Partners; Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

In 2021, a decision was made to start the accession process of Iran to the SCO as a full member, and Egypt, Qatar as well as Saudi Arabia became dialogue partners.

The main focus of SCO has been regional security issues, regional development. and its fight against regional terrorism, ethnic separatism and religious extremism.