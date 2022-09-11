PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 06:25 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi is going to visit Uzbekistan on 15 and 16 September to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit is scheduled to take place at Samarkand in Uzbekistan on 16 September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Samarkand to attend the the first in-person SCO summit to be held after 2019 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.