Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad on Saturday.

PM Modi will be arriving at Hakimpet Air Force station in an Air Force flight from Pune on Saturday afternoon, an official memo issued by the Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

PM will directly visit the Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley and return to the Air Force base after the visit, reports news agency PTI.

The Prime Minister will fly back to the national capital the same evening, it added.

PM Modi will reportedly spend one hour at Bharat Biotech's facility.

India-made Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is now undergoing phase-3 trials.

A recent official release from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's office said the Prime Minister held a video conference on November 24 with all the Chief Ministersin which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine to people.

PM Modi will also visit Serum Institute of India on 28 November. The Pune-based drugmaker has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca to produce Covid-19 vaccine by University of Oxford for low-and-middle income countries.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via