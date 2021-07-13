Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on 15th July. During the visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹1500 crores.

The Prime Minister's Office said that at around 11 am, PM Modi will inaugurate various public projects and works, including a 100 bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga and three lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway. Projects worth around ₹744 crores will be inaugurated.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around ₹839 crores. "These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre – Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

At around 2 PM, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.

