Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone on 21 trips abroad in the last 3 years and over ₹22.76 crore was spent on them. Meanwhile, the President undertook eight visits abroad in the same time span.

Giving an account of all the trips, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, told Rajya Sabha in a written reply said, the President undertook eight trips abroad and an amount of over ₹6.24 crore was spent on these trips since 2019.

The government incurred an amount of ₹6,24,31,424 for President's visits, an amount of ₹22,76,76,934 for prime minister's visits and an amount of ₹20,87,01,475 for External Affairs Minister's visits since 2019, according to the minister.

In the same time span, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar undertook 86 visits abroad. Since 2019, the prime minister has visited Japan thrice, and the US and the UAE twice.

Among the president's visits, seven out of the eight trips were undertaken by Ram Nath Kovind, while current president Droupadi Murmu visited the UK last September.