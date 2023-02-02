Home / News / India /  PM Modi took 21 trips abroad in last 3 years that costed over 22.76 crore
Back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone on 21 trips abroad in the last 3 years and over 22.76 crore was spent on them. Meanwhile, the President undertook eight visits abroad in the same time span. 

Giving an account of all the trips, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, told Rajya Sabha in a written reply said, the President undertook eight trips abroad and an amount of over 6.24 crore was spent on these trips since 2019. 

The government incurred an amount of 6,24,31,424 for President's visits, an amount of 22,76,76,934 for prime minister's visits and an amount of 20,87,01,475 for External Affairs Minister's visits since 2019, according to the minister.

In the same time span, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar undertook 86 visits abroad. Since 2019, the prime minister has visited Japan thrice, and the US and the UAE twice.

Among the president's visits, seven out of the eight trips were undertaken by Ram Nath Kovind, while current president Droupadi Murmu visited the UK last September.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout