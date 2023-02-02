PM Modi took 21 trips abroad in last 3 years that costed over ₹22.76 crore
- Meanwhile, the President undertook eight visits abroad in the same time span.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone on 21 trips abroad in the last 3 years and over ₹22.76 crore was spent on them. Meanwhile, the President undertook eight visits abroad in the same time span.
