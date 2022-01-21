Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the global approval rating and emerged as the most popular leader worldwide with 71% approval ratings among the world's 13 leaders. On the other hand, US president Joe Biden is ranked at number six with a 43% rating. Biden is followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau also at 43% and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at 41%.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence is a global enterprise technology that tracks on a weekly basis the approval rating for governmental leaders in various countries.

The group tracks approval ratings for governmental leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country

In November last year as well PM Modi had topped the list of most popular world leaders. In May 2020, the same website gave the highest rating to Prime Minister Modi with approval of 84%. However, in May 2021, PM Modi's rating dipped to 63%.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence was founded in 2014 and has built a data collection technology platform. It accesses upwards of 100 million people globally to collect more than 15 million interviews in over 100 countries annually.

(With ANI inputs)

