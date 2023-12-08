Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained his position as the world's most popular leader with an approval rating of 76 per cent, as per the data released by US-based consultancy firm ‘Morning Consult’ on December 7. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is ranked second on the list with an approval rating of 66 per cent.

Alain Berset, the President of the Swiss Confederation, bagged the third spot with a 58 per cent approval rating. Brazil's Lula da Silva and Australia's Anthony Albanese are in fourth and fifth positions respectively, according to the Morning Consult report.

While US President Joe Biden was at the eighth spot with an approval rating of 37 per cent, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala secured the lowest approval rating. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's approval rating was at 25 per cent.

Coming to the disapproval ratings, Indian Prime Minister Modi's tally was at 18 per cent, while that of Mexico's Obrador was at 29 per cent.

Morning Consult's latest approval ratings are based on data collected from November 29 to December 5, 2023. As per the report, approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with varying sample sizes.

