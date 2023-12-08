PM Modi tops list of most popular global leaders with 76% rating | Check who's least popular
The approval ratings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the highest at 76 per cent, followed by that of Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at 66 per cent, as per the survey data released by US-based consultancy firm ‘Morning Consult’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained his position as the world's most popular leader with an approval rating of 76 per cent, as per the data released by US-based consultancy firm ‘Morning Consult’ on December 7. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is ranked second on the list with an approval rating of 66 per cent.