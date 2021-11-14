New Delhi: As part of the union government’s push for providing housing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday transferred ₹700 crore as the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana—Gramin ( PMAY-G ) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura.

“Following Prime Minister’s intervention, taking into account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of ‘kuccha’ house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in ‘kutcha’ houses to get assistance to construct a ‘pucca’ house," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

With an eye on China, India has also been speeding up infrastructure project construction in the strategic northeastern region. As part of government’s strategy of accelerating infrastructure development along the country’s frontier and strengthening intra-state transmission and distribution electricity links, the strategic North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project is also being expedited.

“Talking about the long-prevailing neglect of the region, the Prime Minister said that earlier our rivers from the northern and western parts of the country used to come to the east, but the Ganges of development used to stop before reaching here," the statement said.

The development of infrastructure in India's northeast is also key to the nation’s so-called Look East policy, focusing on southeast Asia. India has been working on a raft of road and bridge projects to improve connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar.

“The Prime Minister said that the region’s huge potential will be unleashed by creating modern infrastructure and improving connectivity," the statement added.

This comes in the backdrop of Japan partnering with India to aggressively develop infrastructure projects in India’s northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, as an attempt to contain China. Mint first reported about an India-Japan Coordination Forum for Development of North East being set up to focus on strategic projects such as connectivity and road network development, electricity and disaster management.

“The Prime Minister said in the history of Azadi, the tribal fighters of our Northeast and other parts of the country have sacrificed their lives for the country. To honor this tradition, the country is working relentlessly to carry forward this legacy. In this series, the country has taken another big decision during the Amrit Mahotsav. The country will now celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda every year on 15th November as Tribal Gaurav Diwas," the statement added.

The country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of India’ independence. Freedom struggle, and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75, are the five pillars of the 75 week-long celebrations.

