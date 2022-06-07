Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India from a third-world country into a global superpower in just eight years, former Union minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday while lauding the PM's efforts over the years. “PM Modi has instilled a new sense of confidence among the Indians by his exemplary captaincy." Vardhan also claimed that India is well poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030.

