Lauding PM Modi's efforts, Harsh Vardhan also claimed that India is well poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India from a third-world country into a global superpower in just eight years, former Union minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday while lauding the PM's efforts over the years. “PM Modi has instilled a new sense of confidence among the Indians by his exemplary captaincy." Vardhan also claimed that India is well poised to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030.
While addressing a press conference, Vardhan pointed out that the prime minister Modi always considered power as a medium of serving the public. “He has made unprecedented efforts to deliver due rights to the poor, the farmers, our women and the underprivileged sections of society."
PM Modi's captainship gave wings to the citizen's dreams and aspirations
"It is only because of his people-centric policies that people have renewed their faith in democracy and have become participants in his vision of progress for the country," the former Union health minister said.
On the major decisions taken by the central government in the last 8 years, Vardhan said, "For a country that was always counted as the third world, India has been transformed into a global superpower only in the last eight years."
"We have achieved the feat of becoming the fastest growing economy in the world and maintained a low inflation rate as compared to the previous 10 years of the UPA regime."
"PM Modi's exemplary captainship has given wings to the dreams and aspirations of every citizen and instilled a new sense of confidence in them. It is the faith of 135 crore Indians that is catapulting the nation forward in every field," Vardhan added.
