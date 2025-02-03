Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said in the Lok Sabha on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's 'Make in India' was “conceptually” a good idea but the prime minister “failed”.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, “The prime minister proposed the 'Make in India' programme. I think it was a good idea. We saw the statutes, we saw the functions and the so-called investment.”

"But the result is right in front of you, manufacturing fell from 15.3 per cent of GDP in 2014 to 12.6 per cent of GDP today, which is the lowest share of manufacturing in 60 years," Gandhi said.

He added, "I am not blaming the prime minister, it would not be fair to say that he did not try. I could say that the prime minister tried, and i think, conceptually, Make in India was a good idea, but it's clear that he failed..."

‘We are paying a tax to China’ Rahul Gandhi also said, “We have, as a country, failed in organising production and handed it over to the Chinese.”

"Any country basically organises two things, you can organise consumption and then you can organise production. The modern way of saying organising consumption is services. The modern way of saying organising production is manufacturing, but there is more to production than simply manufacturing," Rahul Gandhi said.

He told the Lok Sabha, “We have as a country failed in organising production. We have excellent companies that try to organise production...essentially what we have done is we have handed over the organisation of production to the Chinese.”

"This mobile phone, even though we are saying we make this mobile phone in India, that is not a fact. This phone is not made in India. This phone is assembled in India. All the components of this phone are made in China...we are paying a tax to China," he said.

Maharashtra poll data Rahul Gandhi also demanded data on the Maharashtra polls from the Election Commission "so we can see where voters were added."

He alleged, “More voters were added in five months in Maharashtra than were added in five years.”

He said, "Between the Lok Sabha election, which the INDIA Alliance won, and the Vidhan Sabha election, the voting population of Himachal Pradesh was added to the voter roll of Maharashtra, meaning the entire population of Himachal Pradesh was added to voter rolls of Maharashtra."