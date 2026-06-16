PM Modi-Trump reunion at G7: First face-to-face meeting in 16 months; What did they discuss?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief conversation on Tuesday (June 16) on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, marking their first in-person meeting in 16 months amid efforts by New Delhi and Washington to repair strained bilateral relations.

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The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and shared a warm handshake in Evian-les-Bains ahead of a scheduled bilateral meeting on Wednesday, which is expected to focus on trade, defence cooperation and key global issues.

First face-to-face meeting in 16 months The encounter was the first between PM Modi and Trump since the Indian prime minister visited Washington in February last year.

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While details of their brief exchange were not immediately known, the interaction set the stage for what is expected to be a high-stakes bilateral discussion.

Officials on both sides are looking to rebuild momentum in the relationship following a period of diplomatic friction.

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India-US ties hit by tariffs, Pakistan remarks Relations between the two countries came under pressure after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on Indian goods and Trump repeatedly claimed he had played a decisive role in ending military tensions between India and Pakistan during last year's conflict.

Over several months, Trump publicly asserted that he had helped avert a full-scale war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India, however, firmly rejected the claim, maintaining that the cessation of hostilities resulted solely from direct talks between New Delhi and Islamabad and that the United States played no role in the process.

Washington's immigration policies, including an increase in H-1B visa fees, also contributed to tensions in the bilateral relationship.

Fresh strain after deaths of Indian sailors The relationship faced another setback last week after three Indian sailors were killed in US military strikes on merchant vessels off the coast of Oman.

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According to US military officials, the vessels were targeted for allegedly attempting to violate the American blockade of Iranian ports.

Following the incident, India summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and conveyed its strong protest, describing the attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members as "unacceptable".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also raised the matter with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trade deal, defence cooperation on agenda Despite recent disagreements, both governments have made efforts in recent months to stabilise ties and advance negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement.

The proposed pact is expected to serve as a stepping stone toward a broader economic partnership envisioned during PM Modi's Washington visit in 2025.

During Wednesday's talks, PM Modi and Trump are expected to review progress on trade negotiations and discuss measures to strengthen defence and strategic cooperation.

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Global issues likely to feature The leaders are also expected to exchange views on major international developments, including the conflict in West Asia and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Rubio, during his visit to India last month, invited PM Modi on behalf of Trump to visit the White House in the near future and described India as the "cornerstone" of Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy.

India attends G7 as guest nation PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of host nation France.

The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States, along with the European Union.

The grouping serves as a platform for leading economies to coordinate responses to major economic, geopolitical and security challenges facing the world.

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