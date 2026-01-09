PM Modi, Trump spoke 8 times on phone in 2025: India rebuts US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick's remarks on trade deal

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday rebutted US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's remarks on the trade deal, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump spoke with each other several times on the phone last year.

“PM Modi, Trump spoke on phone on eight occasions in 2025,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, adding, “On several occasions, we have been close to a deal. The characterization of these discussions, the reported remarks, is not accurate.”

The MEA spokesperson clarified that India and the United States have been committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement since as early as February 13 last year. Since then, the two sides have conducted several rounds of talks aimed at reaching a balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal, he noted.

He further said that India continues to be interested in a mutually beneficial trade agreement between two complementary economies and is looking forward to finalising it.

What did Lutnick say? Earlier, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that a trade deal between India and the United States did not materialise because PM Modi did not call Donald Trump.

Speaking with American venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya on the ‘All-In Podcast’ on Thursday (local time), Lutnick said that although contracts were negotiated and the overall framework of the deal was ready, its completion required direct engagement at the leadership level.

"I would negotiate the contracts and set the whole deal up, but let's be clear. It's his (Trump's) deal. He's the closer. He does it. It's all set up, you got to have Modi, call the President. They were uncomfortable doing it. So Modi didn't call. That Friday left, in the next week we did Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, we announced a whole bunch of deals," Lutnick said.