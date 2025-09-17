PM Modi turns 75: Netanyahu extends birthday wishes to ‘good friend Narendra'; hails India-Israel ties | Watch

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended heartfelt greetings, lauding Modi’s achievements and the growing bond between India and Israel. In a message shared publicly, Netanyahu referred to Modi as his “good friend” and praised his leadership in shaping India’s progress.

“Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You've accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel,” Netanyahu said, acknowledging the deepening diplomatic and strategic ties between the two nations over the years.

Looking ahead, the Israeli leader expressed optimism about further strengthening bilateral relations. “I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend,” he added. Netanyahu’s message underscores the close rapport between the two leaders and the continuing collaboration between India and Israel across areas such as technology, defence, and innovation.

PM Modi turns 75: World leaders extend wishes On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak says, “It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain. I'm delighted to see UK-India ties going from strength to strength. I know we both enjoyed the recent England-India test series, a reminder of how many things our two countries share. As someone from a British-Indian family, this relationship will always have a special place in my heart. I'll always remember fondly travelling to India as Prime Minister for the G20 in 2023 with Akshata. It was a superb event befitting India's standing on the world stage. Modiji, I wish you all the very best for your birthday and look forward to seeing you soon.”

