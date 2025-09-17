Narendra Modi turns 75 today: From drone shows to blood donation camps – BJP's grand celebration plans for PM's birthday

Narendra Modi turns 75 today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday turns 75 today, 17 September. The Bharatiya Janata Party units and governments across the country have announced a series of plans.

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi on 17 September 1950 in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time since 2014.

Like every year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Sewa Pakhwara' – the fortnight of events across the country – marking PM Modi's birthday celebrations showcasing his commitment to citizens' welfare and also service to mankind.

PM in Madhya Pradesh PM Narendra will also visit Madhya Pradesh today to launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns – the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.

PM will launch Adi Seva Parv for MP: a series of service-oriented activities in tribal regions. The PM will also distribute one-crore Sickle Cell Screening and Counselling Card for MP and he will also inaugurate PM MITRA Park in Dhar.

Songs and Ayushman Mandirs in Delhi The BJP government in Delhi will launch 500 creches for children of women working as labourers in the city. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched a song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The song titled ‘Namo Pragati Delhi – From Children’s Voices to the Nation’s Voice,’ sung by students of government schools, underlines the vision of ‘One India, Best India,’ Gupta said.

The day will see the inauguration of 41 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as part of its plan to upgrade 300 healthcare centres. Another 19 centres are scheduled to be opened on September 30, with more in the pipeline.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also inaugurate five new hospital blocks in Delhi and launch 101 Ayushman Mandirs, in addition to projects worth ₹3,000 crore by the Delhi Jal Board and PWD.

Spectacular Drone Show In Pune, local Member of Parliament (MP) and Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol is organising a spectacular drone laser show to highlight the PM’s achievements in his 11-year tenure.

The spectacular drone show, “Jyotine Tejachi Aarti”, will be organised to extend birthday wishes to the PM. Mohol said this will be the first time in Maharashtra that a drone show will be organised on the lines of shows in Ayodhya and Varanasi in the past.

75-kg cake in Varanasi The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has announced that it will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth ₹111 crore. The municipal body will also cut a 75-kg cake, Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari said Tuesday. Modi is the MP from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

75 lakh saplings, 1 lakh cataract surgeries The Odisha government on Thursday said it will plant 75 lakh saplings across the state on 17 September, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. In Maharashtra, party president Ravindra Chavan has announced more than one lakh cataract surgeries over a fortnight-long drive.