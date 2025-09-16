PM Modi turns 75 tomorrow: A look back at his unconventional birthday celebrations in last 5 years

PM Modi turns 75 tomorrow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on Wednesday September 17.

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi on September 17, 1950 in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time since 2014.

Like every year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Sewa Pakhwara' – the fortnight of events across the country – marking PM Modi's birthday celebrations showcasing his commitment to citizens' welfare and also service to mankind.

In the past, Narendra Modi has spent his birthday interacting with citizens, launching welfare schemes, or participating in public service initiatives, instead of hosting personal celebrations.

Visit to Bihar? On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi will likely visit Bihar on 17 September, coinciding with the Pitru Paksha Mela in Gayaji, a spiritual gathering that draws lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad in Gayaji. There is no official confirmation of the event yet.

2024: Last year on his birthday, PM Modi visited Odisha where he interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban, and he laid the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than ₹3800 crore in Bhubaneswar.

The Prime Minister also launched ‘SUBHADRA’, the flagship scheme of the Odisha government in Bhubaneswar. This largest, single women-centric scheme covers more than 1 crore women.

2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to enhance the skilling of craftsmen and artisans in the country. Two key infrastructure projects - India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and the extension of Delhi Airport Express line were also launched marking his 73rd birthday in 2023.

In Varanasi, his Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, a 73-kg Ladoo was cut to mark prime minister's birthday.

2022: As many as eight Cheetahs were released into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park as part of Cheetah Re-introduction project to mark PM Modi's 72nd birthday in 2020. PM Modi was seen clicking the pictures of Cheetahs in viral images.

COVID-19 Pandemic 2021: PM Modi's 71st birthday was during COVID-19 pandemic. As part of efforts to tackle the pandemic, a record 2.26 vaccines were administered in a single day marking his birthday.

2020: There were no major celebrations on 70th birthdaay of PM Modi in 2020 as the country, like rest of the world, remained under the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of “Sewa Saptah”, the BJP organised camps at several places across the country to distribute rations and donate blood to the needy.

2019: On his 69th birthday, PM Modi addressed a gathering near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadiya. The “Namami Narmada” festival was also celebrated to mark the filing of dam to its full capacity of 138.88 metres to ring in PM Modi's birthday in his home state Gujarat.