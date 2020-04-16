Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted a video in which children are explaining the importance of of social distancing to fight coronavirus.

In the video clip, two children are seen highlighting, how social distancing can play a key role in checking the spread of Covid-19 which has so far killed 414 and infected over 12,380 people in the country.

"Proud of youngsters like Saibaa and Saisha Gupta. They are raising awareness on defeating coronavirus. Have a look at this video," PM Modi tweeted.

Proud of youngsters like Saibaa and Saisha Gupta. They are raising awareness on defeating Coronavirus.



Have a look at this video. pic.twitter.com/95iJ5D61wh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2020

PM Modi shared another video in which a group of children use bricks to demonstrate the spread of COVID-19."What children said playfully is a key lesson in staying safe from the coronavirus pandemic," the Prime Minister tweeted.

One child, pointing to these bricks, explains to others: "Suppose all these are human beings...first, second, third...and one of them is infected by corona. See, how one person can transmit the disease to others."

One of the bricks is then pushed which causes the next brick in line to fall and so on till the entire circle of bricks topple over.

Covid-19 can be spread by tiny droplets released from the nose and mouth of an infected person as they cough or sneeze. The transmission of infection will continue to occur until the chain is broken by increasing the distance between people. If no preventive measure is taken and social distancing is not practiced, the virus will continue to spread.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently extended a country wide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

