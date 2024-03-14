PM Modi lays foundation stone for two Delhi Metro corridors, interacts with PM SVANidhi beneficiaries
Delhi Metro Phase 4 corridors: The cost of these two corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase - IV project is Rs.8,399 crore. These two lines will be 20.762 km long.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday. The cost of these two corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase - IV project is Rs.8,399 crore. These two lines will be 20.762 km long.