Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday. The cost of these two corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase - IV project is Rs.8,399 crore. These two lines will be 20.762 km long. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line and will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines, while the Lajpat Nagar - Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines," the government said in a press release.

As per the government, the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will be entirely elevated and have eight stations. The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will have 10 stations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi also interacts with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi scheme. He distributed loans under the scheme to 1 lakh street vendors (SVs), including 5,000 SVs from Delhi.

