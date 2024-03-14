Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi lays foundation stone for two Delhi Metro corridors, interacts with PM SVANidhi beneficiaries

PM Modi lays foundation stone for two Delhi Metro corridors, interacts with PM SVANidhi beneficiaries

Written By Akriti Anand

Delhi Metro Phase 4 corridors: The cost of these two corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase - IV project is Rs.8,399 crore. These two lines will be 20.762 km long.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of DMRC's 2 corridors on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday. The cost of these two corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase - IV project is Rs.8,399 crore. These two lines will be 20.762 km long.

“The Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line and will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines, while the Lajpat Nagar - Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines," the government said in a press release.

As per the government, the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will be entirely elevated and have eight stations. The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will have 10 stations.

PM Modi also interacts with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi scheme. He distributed loans under the scheme to 1 lakh street vendors (SVs), including 5,000 SVs from Delhi.

