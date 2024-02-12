Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13-14, 2024. This will be PM Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his two-day visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. "The inauguration programme of BAPS temple is one of the key parts of PM Modi's UAE visit...," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday. Besides this, the Prime Minister will also address the Indian community in the UAE at an event in Zayed Sports city in Abu Dhabi.

PM Modi UAE visit: Here's a look at PM's full schedule PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. PM Modi will also meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister and defence minister of the UAE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister will participate in the World Government Summit 2024. He will be the Guest of Honour and is expected to deliver a special keynote address.

He is also scheduled to address the Indian community in the UAE at an event in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi on February 13. According to news agency ANI, the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi has witnessed an unprecedented response, with over 65,000 registrations received. However, the event was scaled down due to inclement weather conditions. Now, between 35,000 and 40,000 persons, including those presenting cultural programmes, will attend the event.

He will later will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. The temple sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 to construct the mandir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi to visit Qatar PM Narendra Modi will travel to Qatari capital Doha on February 14 after concluding his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates. The announcement about PM Modi's visit to Qatar came a day after the Gulf nation released eight jailed former Indian naval personnel. Seven of them returned to India on Monday morning.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi had personally supervised developments in the case. "We are gratified by Qatar's decision to release the Indians," he said.

The foreign secretary said Modi and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, will hold wide-ranging talks to further expand bilateral ties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indians returned 46 days after their death sentences handed last October were commuted to jail terms of varying duration. The eight ex-Navy men reportedly faced charges of espionage but neither Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.

(With inputs from agencies)

