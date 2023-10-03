PM Modi, UK PM Sunak extend greetings ahead of inauguration of largest Hindu temple outside India in New Jersey
Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville city New Jersey is said to be the largest Hindu temple outside India in the modern era.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak have extended greetings ahead of the inauguration of an Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville city New Jersey which is touted to be the largest Hindu temple outside India in the modern era.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message