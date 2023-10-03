Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak have extended greetings ahead of the inauguration of an Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville city New Jersey which is touted to be the largest Hindu temple outside India in the modern era.

“It is an occasion of profound spiritual significance for the vast legion of devotees worldwide," Modi wrote in a letter to BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville.

Sending his best wishes to everyone at BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and all those involved in this initiative, Modi said the inaugural celebrations of Akshardham Mahamandir showcase Indian architectural excellence and its glorious ancient culture and ethos.

It will also help in establishing a connection between the members of the Indian diaspora, particularly the youth, to connect with and take pride in Maa Bharati, he said.

“We were amazed and awed by the beauty of this temple and its universal message of peace, harmony, and becoming a better human being," the British prime minister said in his message ahead of the temple’s inauguration on October 8.

“This is not only a place of worship, but a landmark that also portrays India’s values, culture, and contributions to the world," he said.

Prime Minister Modi further said that India and the United States share an abiding relationship and both nations have nurtured and broadened these ties into a robust, multifaceted relationship, fostering extensive interactions among their people.

Observing that India's enduring and illustrious spiritual heritage holds timeless and universal relevance, he said, that spirituality constitutes an integral element of our sociocultural heritage and principles.

“Our philosophy and traditions emphasise that the ultimate goal of an individual's life revolves around 'Seva' or selfless service," he wrote.

Noting that temples have been the hub of service and socio-cultural activities for centuries, he said they are not only centers of devotion but also serve as platforms for giving expression to art, architectural excellence, literature, and knowledge. Such profound cultural principles have been guiding humanity for generations.

“Bhagwan Swaminarayan presented eternal ideals of our culture and wove them into powerful lessons that could be accessed by every section of society. He emphasised the importance of purity of thought and conduct through spirituality and social reform," Modi said.

About New Jersey's Akshardham:

This largest temple in the US is dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, a Hindu spiritual leader of the 19th century. These temples are also inspired by Swaminarayan's 5th spiritual successor and renowned saint Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

The construction of this Mahamandir began in 2015 and is spread across 185 acres.

Like the other Akshardham temples in India, this religious structure was designed in India by a team of BAPS swamis and volunteers. The stone was quarried in several parts of Europe and shipped to India, where it was artistically chiseled. The cargo was then shipped to the US.

Within Akshardham, artistic stone statutes and statuettes depict the timeless tradition of Indian music, dance, and performing arts. It also pays tribute to the great sages, saints, and spiritual personalities of India and Hinduism.

Globally, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardhams are landmarks of Hindu art, architecture, and culture.

Akshardham in New Jersey marks the third such cultural complex globally. The first Akshardham was created in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, India, in 1992, followed by Akshardham in New Delhi in 2005.

The current Guinness Book of World Records holder for the world's largest comprehensive Hindu temple is the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi, India, which sits on a 100-acre complex, and the Akshardham temple in the US is all set to break its own records.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has built about 1,400 temples in India, the UK, the US, Canada, Kenya, South Africa, and Australia.

