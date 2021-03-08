New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that freedom struggle, and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75, have been decided as the five pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence .

“All these should include the ideas and feelings of the 130 crore Indians," PM Modi said at the first meeting of national committee to commemorate75 years of independence—Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi said that "the country will celebrate the occasion of 75 years of Independence with grandeur and enthusiasm befitting the historic nature, glory and importance of the occasion."

Central government ministries and departments are pulling out all stops to launch the 75-week long programme to commemorate 75 years of Independence, as reported by Mint earlier. Activities are being planned around dedicated weekly themes for each of the 75 weeks to celebrate the country’s achievements and development across various sectors since Independence.

“The members of the National Committee who gave inputs and suggestions to the meeting included former president Smt. Pratibha Devi Singh Patil, former Prime Minister Shri H. D. Deve Gowda, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Smt. Meira Kumar, Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Shri J. P. Nadda and Maulana Wahiduddin Khan," the statement said.

These programmes will focus on social, cultural, scientific and technological high points in the country’s post-independence trajectory. They will also cover policy initiatives that have helped India grow not only domestically but also on the international stage.

“He said this event will also showcase our achievements of these 75 years to the world and also give a framework for resolution to us for the next 25 years," the statement said and added, “He said that the celebration will be in accordance with the historical glory of India."

All ministries and departments are planning their own schedule and programmes for each of the 75 weeks. The focus is to keep it low-cost and people-intensive and to encourage community participation.

“The Prime Minister said the festival of 75 years of independence should be one such festival, in which the spirit of freedom struggle, tribute to the martyrs and their pledge to create India, could be experienced. He added that this festival should embody the glimpse of the glory of Sanatan Bharat and also the glow of modern India. He said that this festival should reflect the light of the spirituality of the sages and also the talent and strength of our scientists," the statement said.

To commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the ministry of culture has already exempted fees for clicking photographs and shooting videos at the monuments maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India. This is applicable from 25 December 2020 till 15 August this year. However, it is not applicable for iconic sites, including world heritage sites.

