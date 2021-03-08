PM Modi underlines 5 pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence

“The Prime Minister said the festival of 75 years of independence should be one such festival, in which the spirit of freedom struggle, tribute to the martyrs and their pledge to create India, could be experienced. He added that this festival should embody the glimpse of the glory of Sanatan Bharat and also the glow of modern India. He said that this festival should reflect the light of the spirituality of the sages and also the talent and strength of our scientists," the statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}