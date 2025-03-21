PM Modi unlikely to meet Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus for bilateral talks at BIMSTEC summit: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus will meet at next month’s Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit, but according to the latest report, a formal meeting between the two leaders is unlikely.

Modi and Yunus are set to attend the sixth summit of the regional grouping, scheduled on April 3-4 at Bangkok, Thailand. However, a report in Hindustan Times quoting three unnamed people familiar with the matter said the present state of the bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring nations is not conducive to a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

“An encounter or exchange of pleasantries cannot be ruled out as all the leaders attending the summit will be in each other’s company on several occasions, but nothing more is expected,” the report quoted one person.

Bangladesh’s de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain confirmed on March 20 that Dhaka has made a formal request for a meeting on the margins of the summit.

‘Formal meeting looks difficult’ “A formal meeting looks difficult, especially when there is a fresh barrage against India from some member of the interim government in Dhaka almost on a daily basis. These conditions are not conducive to a meeting,” a second person told Hindustan Times.

The BIMSTEC Summit, which groups Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, is being held in Bangkok when ties between New Delhi and Dhaka are at an all-time low.

India recently raised concerns about the interim government’s handling of attacks on Bangladesh’s Hindus and other minorities, the deteriorating law and order situation, and the release of violent extremists from jail. Bangladesh has raised the presence of former premier Sheikh Hasina in India. Bangladesh has also submitted an extradition request.

In September, Bangladesh made a formal request for a Modi-Yunus bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. PM Modi did not meet Yunus at that time.

Another issue between the two nations is Bangladesh military’s increasing engagement with Pakistan’s armed forces, including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Senior ISI officials were part of a Pakistani military delegation that recently visited Bangladesh.

Earlier in February, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Hossain on the sidelines of Indian Ocean Conference in Oman.

