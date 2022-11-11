PM Modi unveils 108-ft bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda

PM Modi unveils 108-ft bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda1 min read . 04:01 PM IST
The statue called ‘Statue of Prosperity’ was built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 108-feet tall bronze statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru.
The ‘Statue of Prosperity’ was built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru.
Conceptualised and sculpted by Ram V Sutar of Statue of Unity fame, 98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel have gone into making this statue, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informed.
The Prime Minister paid floral tributes and offered holy water at the statue. He also planted a sapling.
The Prime Minister tweeted, “The role of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in the making of Bengaluru is unparalleled. He is remembered as a visionary who always put the welfare of people above everything else. Honoured to inaugurate the ‘Statue of Prosperity’ in Bengaluru."
The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi among others.
Earlier, PM Modi flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru. He also flagged Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru.
Modi is on a visit to four southern states, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana on Friday and Saturday.
