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PM Modi unveils ₹426 cr projects near Statue of Unity: How hotel, cruise and rainforest attraction aim to boost tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 23 projects worth 307.83 cr and launched eight more worth 118.88 cr near Gujarat's Statue of Unity.

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Published1 Nov 2026, 05:35 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), at Sadhu Bet hillock, Ekta Nagar, in Narmada on Saturday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas), at Sadhu Bet hillock, Ekta Nagar, in Narmada on Saturday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ ANI Photo)(Narendra Modi Photo Gallery)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 23 development projects worth 307.83 crore and laid the foundation stones for eight more projects worth 118.88 crore in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, in a major push to tourism and civic infrastructure around the Statue of Unity, news agency PTI reported.

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The 31 projects, involving a combined investment of 426.71 crore, are aimed at expanding tourist attractions, improving connectivity and upgrading public amenities in Ekta Nagar, which has emerged as a major tourism destination following the inauguration of the Statue of Unity, as per the report.

The announcements include a new hotel, a cruise facility, a rainforest attraction, an eco-trail, improved transport infrastructure and waste management facilities.

Together, they reflect an effort to develop the area beyond a single landmark into a more comprehensive tourism and hospitality hub.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on his birth anniversary, observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

New hotel, cruise and rainforest attraction to expand tourism offerings

Among the major attractions inaugurated by the prime minister is an Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotel developed at a cost of 50 crore. The facility is expected to strengthen accommodation infrastructure for visitors to the Statue of Unity.

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The government has also introduced the Ekta Cruise, built at a cost of 16 crore, adding another leisure experience for tourists.

Other attractions include a rain forest facility developed for 14.30 crore and an Eco-Trail costing 3.67 crore. These additions are intended to diversify the visitor experience beyond the Statue of Unity itself.

The prime minister also inaugurated the 'Ekta Prakash Parv' heritage display, exterior lighting within the Statue of Unity campus and an upgraded Unity Glow Garden, adding to the area's evening and recreational attractions.

Travelators, electric buses to improve connectivity

A significant portion of the investment has also gone towards improving transport and visitor convenience.

The projects include travelators worth 28.22 crore and a 24-metre colony road developed at a cost of 23 crore to ease traffic congestion.

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Two nine-metre-long air-conditioned electric buses have also been introduced, alongside an extension of the walkway connecting Ekta Nagar railway station to the Visitor Centre.

Other facilities include a terminal building and jetty near Mokhadi village, water stations at different locations and staff quarters valued at 14.25 crore.

Sewage treatment, water supply and waste management in focus

A sewage treatment plant worth 45.53 crore and a water treatment plant costing 21.40 crore were among the facilities inaugurated.

The prime minister also inaugurated a parade track and related infrastructure developed at a cost of 23.81 crore.

The next phase of development will include a Smart Zero Waste integrated waste management facility estimated at 36.58 crore. The project is among eight initiatives for which foundation stones were laid.

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Also Read | Yogi Adityanath links Patel’s legacy to national unity

What are the eight upcoming projects?

The proposed projects include the Gora-Bhanadra Road, estimated to cost 59.32 crore, and the Smart Zero Waste integrated waste management facility.

Other initiatives include the development of the Khalwani Bridge at 7.72 crore, a cactus and butterfly garden costing 5.79 crore and Khalwani Eco-Tourism development worth 5.15 crore.

The remaining projects include the widening of Vaghadia Road and the construction of a disaster control room for the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

The projects form part of the Gujarat government's broader effort to develop Ekta Nagar and the Statue of Unity region into a major tourism destination through new attractions, improved transport links and upgraded civic infrastructure.

With inputs from PTI.

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