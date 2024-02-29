PM Modi unveils India-assisted projects in Mauritius
Some experts have highlighted India's strategic interest in Agalega, particularly for maritime surveillance and intelligence operations using its P8I surveillance aircraft
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual ceremony, on Thursday inaugurated a series of strategic projects in the Agalega island of Mauritius, including a 3-km airstrip and a naval jetty. These projects, in the works since 2015, were jointly inaugurated with Pravind Jugnauth, the prime minister of the island nation, marking a significant development in the bilateral relations of the two countries.