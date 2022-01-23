Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary.

At the programme to mark the unveiling of the hologram statue of Netaji Bose. https://t.co/OxRPKqf1Q7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2022

In order to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and as part of the year-long celebrations, the government has decided to install a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

Till the work on the statue is completed, a hologram statue of Netaji will be present at the same place, as per an official statement issued by PMO.

The statue, made of granite, shall be a fitting tribute to the immense contribution of Netaji to our freedom struggle and would be a symbol of the country's indebtedness to him.

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.

An invisible, high gain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors.

"The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width," the PMO said.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will also confer the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards will be presented during the ceremony.

The central government has instituted the annual Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

The award is announced every year on 23rd January. The award carries a cash prize of ₹51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and ₹5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

