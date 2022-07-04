PM Modi unveils statue of freedom fighter Alluri in Andhra Pradesh2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Bronze statue of the legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju weighing 15 tonnes was unveiled on his 125th birth anniversary
Bronze statue of the legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju weighing 15 tonnes was unveiled on his 125th birth anniversary
Listen to this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled a 30-ft bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on the latter’s 125th birth anniversary here.