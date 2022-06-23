PM Modi unveils Vanijya Bhawan, launches NIRYAT portal: 10 updates2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 11:59 AM IST
- The new Vanijya Bhawan will significantly benefit those associated with trade, commerce and MSME sector, PM Narendra Modi said
Listen to this article
Inaugurating the new premises of Ministry of Commerce and Industry - ‘Vanijya Bhawan’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched new portal NIRYAT (National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade) - a one-stop place for all info needed on India’s foreign trade.