PM Modi unveils Vanijya Bhawan, launches NIRYAT portal: 10 updates

The new Vanijya Bhawan will significantly benefit those associated with trade, commerce and MSME sector, PM Narendra Modi said
Inaugurating the new premises of Ministry of Commerce and Industry - ‘Vanijya Bhawan’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched new portal NIRYAT (National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade) - a one-stop place for all info needed on India’s foreign trade.
PM Modi unveils Vanijya Bhawan and Niryat Portal: 10 updates
“This new Vanijya Bhawan and NIRYAT portal represent our aspirations of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It will bring positive changes in the field of trade and commerce, especially for MSMEs," said PM Modi on the launch of new premises of Ministry of Commerce, and the portal.
Despite global disruptions last year, India exported a total of $670 billion- ₹50 lakh crores. Exports vital to a country's progress. Initiatives like 'Vocal for Local' have also accelerated country's exports, he added.
Last year, the country had decided that despite every challenge, it has to cross the threshold of $ 400 billion i.e. 30 lakh crore merchandize export. But we crossed this also and made a new record of export of $ 418 billion i.e. 31 lakh crore rupees.
“Today, every ministry, every department of the government is giving priority to increasing exports with a 'whole of government' approach."
Be it Ministry of MSME or Ministry of External Affairs, Agriculture or Commerce, all are making common efforts for a common goal," Modi said.
Today another important step has been taken in that direction on the journey of Citizen Centric Governance in New India on which the country has been walking for the last 8 years. The country is getting the gift of a new and modern commercial building as well as an export portal.
The commercial building is also a symbol of our achievements in the field of commerce during this period. I remember, at the time of foundation stone laying, I had stressed on the need for innovation and improvement in the Global Innovation Index. Today we are ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index and are continuously improving.
In the last eight years, India has also been continuously increasing its exports, achieving export goals. Better policies to increase exports, ease the process, take products to new markets, all these have helped a lot in this.
The government's emphasis on local products through the Vocal for Local campaign, 'One district, one product' scheme, has also helped in increasing exports. Now many of our products are being exported to new countries of the world for the first time, he added.
