New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged central and states’ sports ministers on Monday to join forces in their pursuit of transforming India into a top sports nation. Speaking at a Chintan Shivir in Manipur, Modi called for a strategic focus on sports infrastructure, training, and goal-setting to achieve national success in various tournaments.

Acknowledging the significant role of the Northeast in India’s sports traditions, Modi praised the region’s indigenous games and encouraged their promotion. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between central and state governments in fostering a supportive environment for talented athletes, highlighting the success of the Khelo India Scheme in enhancing district-level sports infrastructure.

Modi advocated for an innovative, tournament-specific approach to sports development, setting short, medium, and long-term goals for each event. He urged ministers to ensure that no talent is overlooked and stressed the need for increased local competition and partnership with private-sector stakeholders.

With over 400 crores invested in sports infrastructure projects in the Northeast, Modi expressed confidence in the Chintan Shivir’s role in accelerating development across India, ultimately establishing the country as a leading sports nation.

