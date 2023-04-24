PM Modi calls on central, states’ sports ministers to provide athletes with quality infra1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Modi called for a strategic focus on sports infrastructure, training, and goal-setting to achieve national success in various tournaments.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged central and states’ sports ministers on Monday to join forces in their pursuit of transforming India into a top sports nation. Speaking at a Chintan Shivir in Manipur, Modi called for a strategic focus on sports infrastructure, training, and goal-setting to achieve national success in various tournaments.
