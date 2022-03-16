PM Modi urges children in 12-14 age group, all above 60 to get covid jabs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Modi also lauded efforts by doctors, healthcare workers and other scientific community for administering more than 180.60 crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged children in the age group of 12-14 years and those above 60 years of age to receive their covid vaccine.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said “Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated."
Modi also lauded efforts put in by doctors, healthcare workers and other scientific community for administering more than 180.60 crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries across the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
“Today, India has administered over 180 crore doses, which includes over 9 crore doses in age group of 15-17 and over 2 crore precaution doses. This forms an important protective shield for our citizens against COVID-19," stated PM in a tweet.
Modi termed India’s vaccination drive as the world’s largest and science-driven. “We began work to create vaccines in early 2020, to protect our citizens and strengthen our fight against the pandemic. In late 2020, I had visited three of our vaccine manufacturers and got firsthand details of their efforts to protect our citizens," he said in a tweet.
“In January 2021, we began our vaccination drive for doctors, healthcare and frontline workers. The aim was to ensure those at the forefront of the fight against COVID get proper protection at the earliest," he said.
“In line with India’s ethos of caring for the entire planet, we sent vaccines to several nations under the Vaccine Maitri programme. I am glad that India’s vaccination efforts have made the global fight against COVID-19 stronger."
“Today, India has many ‘Made in India’ vaccines. We have also granted approval to other vaccines after a due process of evaluation. We are in a much better position to fight this deadly pandemic. At the same time, we have to keep following all COVID related precautions," the Prime Minister said.
India recorded about 2,876 new infections in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload currently stands at 32,811 with 0.08% while recovery rate is at 98.72%. More than 3884 people have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of recovered cases at 4,24,50,055.
