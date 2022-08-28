PM Modi urges citizens to take part in efforts to eradicate malnutrition

Modi said that millets are especially beneficial for small farmers as it does not require much water. “Together we all have to make it a mass movement, and also increase the awareness of Millets among the people of the country,” he added.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his weekly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday urged citizens to take part in the efforts to eradicate malnutrition in the country. Stating that millets are beneficial in fighting malnutrition, Modi urged farmers to adopt millets on a larger scale.
Modi said that millets are especially beneficial for small farmers as it does not require much water. “Together we all have to make it a mass movement, and also increase the awareness of millets among the people of the country," he added.
“Efforts for social awareness play an important role in tackling the challenges of malnutrition. I would urge all of you in the coming nutrition month, to take part in the efforts to eradicate malnutrition," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister’s remark comes amid the rising price of agricultural commodities across the globe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier the government was forced to ban wheat exports in order to curb price rises.
He further said that a lot is being done to promote millets in the country. Research and innovation are also focused on in order to increase millets production.
“From providing mobile devices to millions of Anganwadi workers in the country, a Poshan Tracker has also been launched to monitor the accessibility of Anganwadi services. In all the Aspirational Districts and the states of the North East, 14 to 18-year-old daughters have also been brought under the purview of the POSHAN Abhiyaan," Modi said.
