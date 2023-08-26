NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Delhi to help make the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite the inconvenience they might have to face due to the presence of several world leaders in the national capital next month.

The summit will be held in Delhi on September 9-10 concluding the year-long deliberations on various issues of global concern. It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

PM Modi said that the city will be hosting the mega G20 event and people may face certain inconveniences due to it, adding that "we have to ensure its success".

The Prime Minister also sought forgiveness for the trouble that G20 Summit arrangements may cause to residents of Delhi.

"The entire country is the host of the G20 Summit, but guests are coming to Delhi. The residents of Delhi have a special responsibility to make the G20 Summit a success. They have to ensure that the reputation of the nation is not affected one bit," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering outside Palam airport where he landed after meeting ISRO scientists in Bengaluru earlier today.

The prime minister acknowledged that the residents of Delhi might face inconvenience as traffic rules will be changed.

''From September 5 to September 15, there will be a lot of inconvenience, and I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests, traffic rules will be changed, you will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary," PM Modi said.

''The residents of Delhi have got a greater responsibility for the G20. You have the responsibility to ensure that the national tricolour continues to fly high with pride,'' he said.