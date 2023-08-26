PM Modi urges Delhi residents to help ensure success of G20 Summit despite inconveniences1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 02:50 PM IST
PM Modi urges Delhi residents to help make the G20 Summit a success despite inconveniences caused by the presence of world leaders.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Delhi to help make the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite the inconvenience they might have to face due to the presence of several world leaders in the national capital next month.
