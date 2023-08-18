PM Modi urges G20 nations to open innovations for public good1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Underlining that health and environment are organically linked, the prime minister said clean air, safe drinking water, sufficient nutrition, and secure shelter are major factors of health
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged G20 nations to facilitate equitable availability of technology and also appealed to them to open innovations for public good.
