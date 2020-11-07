PM Modi urges IIT Delhi graduates to work for the 'ease of living' of Indians

He claimed that a favorable environment has been created for implementation of the ideas and innovation of the technocrats freely and to scale them and market them easily. He said that today's India is committed to provide 'ease of doing business' to its youth so that they can bring changes in the life of crores of their countrymen through their innovation. "The country will give you 'ease of business' you just work for 'ease of living' of the people of this country," Shri Modi said. He explained that this has been the thought process behind the major reforms that have been done in almost every sector in the recent past. He listed the sectors where opportunities have been created for innovation and new start-ups for the first time due to the reforms.