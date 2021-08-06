NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged Indian missions abroad to help create new markets for Indian exports exploiting the opportunities created by the economic churn due to the pandemic including the setting up of new and resilient supply chains.

Noting that Indian exports were currently about 20% of India’s GDP, the prime minister expressed the view that this was not commensurate with India’s economic size and manufacturing capacities.

“When India is working towards the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India) one of its goals is to increase the share of Indian exports in the global supply chains," the prime minister told 200 Indian ambassadors and envoys besides members of commercial and economic wings of missions and consulates.

The comments came as government data showed that India had exported goods worth a record $35.2 billion in July, signalling that the rapid economic recovery in key Western markets was increasing demand for Indian products. The government has set a merchandise exports target of $400 billion for FY22 and $1 trillion in the next five years.

“We have to make sure that in keeping with international demand, we gain access to markets so that our businesses scale up their capacities to meet these demands," he said at an event that saw the participation of more than 13 union ministers and senior officials of the 30 ministries including Commerce and Foreign Ministries. Many export bodies and business lobby groups also participated in the event.

Modi had announced “Atmanirbhar Bharat" and coined the slogan “Vocal for Local" for India to beat the pandemic induced slump in the economy last year in May. This followed the Modi government’s move to curb the import of cheap goods from abroad and support small- and medium-sized local manufacturers. It came amid a rethink among countries about moving away from China dominated supply chains amid the pandemic.

In his comments Modi said that to boost exports, manufacturing had to be scaled up with special emphasis on quality of products, transport logistics’ bottlenecks cleared at all levels, the government – both at the central and state levels -- needed to work closely with Indian businesses and Indian missions needed to identify more destinations for Indian products.

“When these four factors come together, then only India’s local products will go global. Only then will we be able to reach our goal of ‘Make in India for the world,’" Modi said.

To the envoys, Modi said that if there were three destinations received Indian exports at present, they must make efforts to add five more destinations that would receive Indian products on the occasion of the 75 anniversary of India’s independence. He also urged to ensure that 75 new products from India find a market in the countries that they are posted in to mark 75 years of Indian independence. More than half of Indian exports were going to four countries. India’s export basket was mostly made up of engineering goods, gems and jewellery, petroleum products and pharmaceuticals, Modi said underlining the need to widen the product list.

To Indian businesses, Modi’s message was that they needed to invest in innovation and research and development. “Our share of exports to the global value chain will only increase if we walk this path," he said. Encouraging competition and excellence we have to ready global champions in every sector of industry

He listed the incentives offered by the government to encourage Indian businesses. These included the ₹3 lakh crore emergency credit guarantee scheme for small and medium scale industries and others affected by covid-19 related shutdowns. To encourage recovery and growth, Modi said that an extra ₹1,50,000 crore had been allocated. The production linked incentives announced in 13 sectors would give a fillip to manufacturing and quality, he said.

