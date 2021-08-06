PM Modi urges Indian missions abroad to help create markets for exports

To the envoys, Modi said that if there were three destinations received Indian exports at present, they must make efforts to add five more destinations that would receive Indian products on the occasion of the 75 anniversary of India’s independence. He also urged to ensure that 75 new products from India find a market in the countries that they are posted in to mark 75 years of Indian independence. More than half of Indian exports were going to four countries. India’s export basket was mostly made up of engineering goods, gems and jewellery, petroleum products and pharmaceuticals, Modi said underlining the need to widen the product list.